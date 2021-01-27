Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian's kids approve of her new love interest Travis Barker

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian's new boyfriend Travis Barker is amazing with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian's kids love spending time with her new boyfriend  Travis Barker, as he enjoys an extremely deep bond with him. 

According to an insider, Travis enjoys spending time with Kourtney's kids and they like him too.

He is “amazing” with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, the source said.

“Travis knows the Kardashians and they’ve welcomed him into the family.”

According to the insider, Kourtney’s loved ones “are glad to see her happy again." Moroever, the source said Travis is a much better fit for her than Scott. “He’s more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well.”

More From Entertainment:

Cannes Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19

Cannes Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire for shunning social media following abuse

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire for shunning social media following abuse

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom put marriage plans 'on the backburner'

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom put marriage plans 'on the backburner'
FKA Twigs opens up about the ordeal of going through racist abuse online

FKA Twigs opens up about the ordeal of going through racist abuse online

Lindsay Lohan's fan refuses to remove her Cameo video from TikTok

Lindsay Lohan's fan refuses to remove her Cameo video from TikTok
Courteney Cox, Charlize Theron react to Jennifer Aniston's return

Courteney Cox, Charlize Theron react to Jennifer Aniston's return
Prince Charles’s ‘atrocious hypocrisy’ over Harry, Meghan attacked

Prince Charles’s ‘atrocious hypocrisy’ over Harry, Meghan attacked
The Queen to change working hours after holiday debacle

The Queen to change working hours after holiday debacle
Kurulus:Osman latest episode: Kayi flag is removed from Bey's camp

Kurulus:Osman latest episode: Kayi flag is removed from Bey's camp
Despite beef, Snoop Dogg continues to follow Eminem on Instagram

Despite beef, Snoop Dogg continues to follow Eminem on Instagram

Amy Schumer reveals why she deletes post about Hilaria Baldwin

Amy Schumer reveals why she deletes post about Hilaria Baldwin
Lil Huddy thanks Machine Gun Kelly for casting him in 'Downfalls High'

Lil Huddy thanks Machine Gun Kelly for casting him in 'Downfalls High'

Latest

view all