Kourtney Kardashian's kids approve of her new love interest Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's new boyfriend Travis Barker is amazing with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian's kids love spending time with her new boyfriend Travis Barker, as he enjoys an extremely deep bond with him.



According to an insider, Travis enjoys spending time with Kourtney's kids and they like him too.

He is “amazing” with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, the source said.

“Travis knows the Kardashians and they’ve welcomed him into the family.”

According to the insider, Kourtney’s loved ones “are glad to see her happy again." Moroever, the source said Travis is a much better fit for her than Scott. “He’s more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well.”