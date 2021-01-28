Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 28 2021
Cannes Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be postponed until July

PARIS: The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be postponed until July because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

Last year’s event was cancelled and replaced by a low-key event in October showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.

The festival will take place from July 6-17, the organisers said in a statement, two months later than planned.

Hollywood superstars normally flock to the Mediterranean town’s “Croisette” promenade for the two-week extravaganza, the world’s biggest cinema showcase and a major market for the industry.

The palm-fringed town has been a subdued version of its normally glamorous self since the coronavirus outbreak. Many of its swankiest hotels are closed, as are its restaurants and bars. - Reuters

