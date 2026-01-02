Sarah Ferguson spills the royal tea and one member listened

Sarah Ferguson has spilled royal tea, and it’s as heartfelt as it is revealing.

The former Duchess of York leaned on one person above all during her struggles, Queen Elizabeth.

Even after her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew, Ferguson remained close to her ex-husband, navigating the choppy waters of royal life with a confidante she could trust.

“Her Majesty could listen and never judge,” Ferguson told The Telegraph in March 2023.

“She could dilute chaos, carry on, and still smile. And still go through everything she went through.” For Fergie, the Queen was more than a mother-in-law she was a mentor, a guide, and, at times, the calm in the storm of royal life.

Their bond only deepened during Andrew’s most turbulent moments, including the fallout over his association with Jeffrey Epstein. “I think she was relieved I could help her with him,” Fergie recalled.

“We became even closer then. Really, she was more of a mother to me than my mother.”

Ferguson has also been candid about her personal struggles, including battles with food and self-worth.

The Queen’s words stayed with her: “Sarah, remember that yourself is good enough.”* Fergie admits the advice still brings tears to her eyes.

“It helped me reclaim my confidence and my self-worth,” she said, crediting Her Majesty as the ultimate anchor in both family and personal life.

From co-parenting challenges to palace scandals, Ferguson leaned on the Queen’s steady hand.

“When Andrew went through a hard time, I used to be able to throw it to The Boss,” she quipped during a 2021 Tea With Tiggy podcast appearance.

That mentorship, Ferguson insists, shaped her into the resilient, outspoken figure the public knows today.