Sabrina Carpenter teases ‘The Muppet Show' alongside Miss Piggy

Sabrina Carpenter teases ‘The Muppet Show’

Sabrina Carpenter is helping usher in the return of The Muppet Show, and she’s doing it with plenty of charm alongside one of television’s most beloved divas, Miss Piggy.

The pop star appears in the very first teaser for the upcoming special, which made its debut during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, instantly setting the tone for a playful and star-filled revival.

In the teaser, Carpenter is fully game for the Muppets’ trademark chaos, sharing the screen, and even matching outfits, with Miss Piggy.

One standout moment shows the Espresso singer praising Miss Piggy as an icon, a compliment the Muppet legend accepts with flair.

“You’re too sweet. Go on,” Miss Piggy replies, perfectly in character. The exchange highlights the easy chemistry between the two and gives fans a taste of the humor the special promises to deliver.

Carpenter’s appearance also feels like a fun continuation of her recent onstage interaction with Miss Piggy during the final stop of her Short n’ Sweet Tour in Los Angeles.

At that show, Carpenter jokingly “arrested” Miss Piggy before performing Juno.

Addressing the crowd, she said, “You guys are so beautiful it should be a crime,” before spotting Miss Piggy and Bobo the Bear and adding, “Like you, gorgeous. I’d know that face anywhere!”

When asked if she was enjoying the concert, Miss Piggy quipped, “I’m loving it! I mean, I do have a few notes. I’ll share them with you after the show.”

Bobo the Bear then stepped in with mock authority, telling her, “Let’s go, Pig… Tell it to the judge, sister.”

The teaser also features Seth Rogen, who appears genuinely thrilled to be part of the Muppet universe.

In a brief exchange with Fozzie Bear, Rogen admits, “It’s always been a dream of mine to be here,” prompting Fozzie’s classic punchline response.

With familiar faces, lighthearted humour, and celebrity guests clearly enjoying the moment, The Muppet Show aims to blend nostalgia with fresh energy.

The special is set to premiere on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, Feb. 4, giving fans old and new another reason to celebrate the timeless appeal of the Muppets.