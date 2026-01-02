Cardi B's beau Stefon Diggs breaks silence on assault accusations

Stefon Diggs faces assault and battery charges towards employee after welcoming baby with Cardi B

Cardi B’s boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, has now released his first statement after he was accused of misdemeanour and assault charges towards a former employee.

The New England Patriots wide receiver, 32, issued a formal message through his lawyer, David Meier, condemning the accusations made against him.

The NFL player was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanour assault and battery, and shocking text messages he allegedly sent the accuser, which are now released.

Diggs’ lawyer stated, "Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated - because they did not occur,” speaking to E! News.

"The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law,” the attorney continued.

The athlete’s team has also shown public support for him, claiming that they “support Stefon” and believe his denial of the allegations.

However, the NFL team’s statement caused quite a stir on social media and they received backlash as well.

Notably, since the scandal became public, the Budak Yellow rapper has not specifically addressed the allegations against her boyfriend.

However, she recently supported him at a game against the New York Jets on December 28, and urged fans to stay out of her personal life.