Madonna's daughter Lourdes remains no-show during family trip

January 02, 2026

Madonna shared a wholesome compilation of memories from her family holiday to Morocco, but her eldest daughter, Lourdes, was nowhere to be seen.

The 67-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 31, and gave her followers a glimpse into their international vacation with a carousel.

The Material Girl hitmaker featured all her children – including sons Rocco, 25, and David, 20, as well as daughters Mercy, 19, and twins Stella and Estere, 13, posing in different locations with their mom.

"Moroccan Holiday [heart emoji]," the Queen of Pop wrote in the caption alongside.

The series of pictures captured the songstress posing for solo shots, as well as with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, but there was no mention of Lourdes, 29, who might have opted out of the family holiday.

Madonna shares Lourdes with her former boyfriend Carlos Leon, and son Rocco with former husband Guy Ritchie. She later welcomed twin daughters Stella and Estere, daughter Mercy, and son David through adoption.

She cherishes a close bond with her kids despite a busy schedule, and continues to share insights into their celebrations together.

Back in May, Madonna shared a carousel featuring many snaps with her six children.

