Nicola Peltz shows off striking transformation after major change

Nicola Peltz caught attention after sharing a photo that showed a big change in her appearance.

The actress appeared with her husband Brooklyn Beckham while celebrating New Year’s Eve at a club in South Florida.

The couple were seen dancing together during a performance by rapper 50 Cent.

Fans quickly noticed Nicola’s bright smile, with teeth that looked whiter and more noticeable, along with lips that appeared fuller.

Cosmetic dentist Dr Mervyn Druian shared his view, saying, “In my opinion, the photo from 2020 appears to be veneers. The latest picture also shows veneers, but they look a little larger and more pronounced.”

Not long after posting the photo, Nicola turned off the comments, with a few followers sharing their negative opinions, with some calling her “cold” during the ongoing family tension involving the Beckhams.

One comment described her as “a controlled and cold beauty,” while another said, “Hates her in laws. Took their last name, odd.”

Others urged her to encourage Brooklyn to make peace with his parents.

However, the reaction came as Nicola and Brooklyn were absent from recent family events, including Christmas celebrations.

Despite public messages of love from David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn has remained distant.