Holly Ramsay goes full Kate Middleton but guest list told another story

Holly Ramsay may not be royal, but on her wedding day she certainly dressed the part.

The daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed that Princess Kate was a major style influence behind her elegant bridal look as she married Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty in a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey over the weekend.

Alongside Hollywood royalty Grace Kelly, the Princess of Wales helped shape a gown that Holly says made her feel “very princess-like”.

Speaking to British Vogue, Holly explained that the sheer scale of the historic abbey played a decisive role in her choice.

With its soaring ceilings and a 65-metre aisle, subtlety was never going to cut it. Instead, she opted for drama, tradition and timeless elegance.

“I knew I wanted something long, modest and lace-heavy,” she said, adding that she has always admired Kate’s wedding dress for its high neckline and feminine silhouette.

The bride wore a lace Elie Saab gown, which she described as an “instant obsession,” paired with a delicate lace veil.

Accessories included a shell-shaped Chanel minaudière and Amina Muaddi heels.

In the days following the wedding, Adam’s mother Caroline Peaty shared a series of emotional posts on social media, hinting at the toll the fallout has taken.

In one message, she wrote of losing “a piece of myself that I will never get back,” while another expressed hope for “a year that doesn’t hurt.”

According to reports, tensions reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over Caroline’s wedding outfit, which allegedly spiralled into a wider family dispute.

Speaking to the Daily Mail before the ceremony, Caroline said she felt “cut out” of her son’s big day and described the situation as deeply painful, particularly over the Christmas period.

Despite considering travelling to Bath Abbey to watch the wedding from outside, she ultimately decided against it, saying it would have been “too sad” and she did not want to detract from her son’s moment.