Thursday Jan 28 2021
Shawn Mendes on how his friendship with Camila Cabello turned into romance

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Shawn Mendes is wearing his heart on his sleeve and giving a glimpse into his relationship with Camila Cabello.

During an interview on SiriusXM Hit’s Celebrity Session, Mendes recalled how the two were friends for four years before they started dating in 2019.

"She is completely all in or nothing. And I think that’s something that I wasn’t at the beginning of our relationship. And I think that a lot of people maybe are afraid to be all in, because if you’re all in, then you kind of, it hurts it,” he said.

“The blow hurts that much more if it ends, you know? But she really teaches me that if we have one life and we don’t have much time here, it might as well be all in if you’re in love with someone and you’re there. And I kind of learned that every day. She’s so absolutely patient with me, especially when I’m stressed or anything is kind of getting to me. She’ll text me,” he went on to say.

“And if I ever am kind of just being bite-y with her and she’d be like, ‘It’s okay. I love you. No matter what I love you, no matter what.’ And it’s like, that’s real strength and patience and love. But it’s amazing. It’s like a movie,” he continued.

"I think I was just bugging her along for a long time about how I felt about her. I think I was in Calgary or Edmonton, Canada, and I was at dinner with two of my friends and she texted me basically being like, ‘Okay, fine. I like you. Okay, fine. This is a thing.’ And I have the text, I have this, I screenshotted the text messages. I was like, finally, she caved. It was so great,” he added. 

