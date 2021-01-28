Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Crown’ having clashes over the same locations?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Rumours had been circulating all over the internet about, The Crown and Bridgerton, clashing over the same filming spots.

As per reports, the regal dramas came face to face after makers of both the shows had their eyes set on the same location.

The Somerley Estate in Hampshire as well as Wilton House in Wiltshire were featured in both the Netflix hit series.

In Peter Morgan’s The Crown, the Hampshire property is featured as Prince Charles’s royal home of Highgrove. On the other hand, in Bridgerton, it is shown as an 18th century country home.

Moreover, the Wilton House is brilliantly transformed as the Buckingham Palace in The Crown while the same property is used as the home of the Duke of Hastings.

These reports, however, were put to rest as Netflix spokesperson told Mirror that there were no clashes, despite news making rounds all over social media.

"The Crown films in Summer 2021 and there is currently no filming schedule. There is no truth to the story that it is in competition with Bridgerton for locations,” said the rep.

This comes after The Sun cited a source saying: "Given these two feature similar backdrops, it was only time before they ended up treading on the other’s toes. It’s down to production companies when they film. But Netflix will be keen everything is sorted as the last thing anyone needs are more delays."

More From Entertainment:

Jared Leto reveals his Oscar award has been 'missing for three years'

Jared Leto reveals his Oscar award has been 'missing for three years'
Lily Allen spills the beans behind her progress with ‘clean’ 2021

Lily Allen spills the beans behind her progress with ‘clean’ 2021
Cardi B rants about having to get tested for Covid-19 '4 times a week'

Cardi B rants about having to get tested for Covid-19 '4 times a week'
Halsey, beau Alev Aydin have matching tattoos and its meaning will surprise you

Halsey, beau Alev Aydin have matching tattoos and its meaning will surprise you
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chances of return ‘torpedoed’ by ‘Finding Freedom’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chances of return ‘torpedoed’ by ‘Finding Freedom’
Prince Philip to be a ‘reluctant celebrant’ on his 100th birthday

Prince Philip to be a ‘reluctant celebrant’ on his 100th birthday
Queen Elizabeth is ‘much livelier’ than how the public sees her

Queen Elizabeth is ‘much livelier’ than how the public sees her
Meghan Markle could run for president in the next two decades: royal expert

Meghan Markle could run for president in the next two decades: royal expert
Shawn Mendes on how his friendship with Camila Cabello turned into romance

Shawn Mendes on how his friendship with Camila Cabello turned into romance

All about Queen Elizabeth’s favourite grandchild

All about Queen Elizabeth’s favourite grandchild
‘Embarrassment for Prince Charles’: Prince William’s popularity surges

‘Embarrassment for Prince Charles’: Prince William’s popularity surges
Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing skin-lightening products

Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing skin-lightening products

Latest

view all