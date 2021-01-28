‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Crown’ having clashes over the same locations?

Rumours had been circulating all over the internet about, The Crown and Bridgerton, clashing over the same filming spots.

As per reports, the regal dramas came face to face after makers of both the shows had their eyes set on the same location.

The Somerley Estate in Hampshire as well as Wilton House in Wiltshire were featured in both the Netflix hit series.

In Peter Morgan’s The Crown, the Hampshire property is featured as Prince Charles’s royal home of Highgrove. On the other hand, in Bridgerton, it is shown as an 18th century country home.

Moreover, the Wilton House is brilliantly transformed as the Buckingham Palace in The Crown while the same property is used as the home of the Duke of Hastings.

These reports, however, were put to rest as Netflix spokesperson told Mirror that there were no clashes, despite news making rounds all over social media.

"The Crown films in Summer 2021 and there is currently no filming schedule. There is no truth to the story that it is in competition with Bridgerton for locations,” said the rep.

This comes after The Sun cited a source saying: "Given these two feature similar backdrops, it was only time before they ended up treading on the other’s toes. It’s down to production companies when they film. But Netflix will be keen everything is sorted as the last thing anyone needs are more delays."