Thursday Jan 28 2021
Kylie Jenner wants daughter Stormi to take over her multi-million dollar makeup line

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Kylie Jenner 'best gift' for daughter Stormi Webster is 'her time'

Kylie Jenner has been planning to give her daughter, Stormi Webster, the precious gift of her time on her upcoming third birthday.

As spilled by sources, the makeup mogul's 'best gift' for her little one is “her time."

“Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi," the insider said.

The KUWTK star always “comes up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the almost-billionaire is bound to splurge on her daughter's third birth anniversary, “She always puts money aside for her," they explained.

Ultimately, Kylie mogul “wants Stormi to take over her business” one day, the insider noted. “So, every decision she makes, she makes with the thought that her [companies] will be around forever.”

