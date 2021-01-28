Can't connect right now! retry
PTA explains how to block 'unwanted' telemarketing-related calls, SMS

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Pakistan Telecommunication. Photo Courtesy: PTA/File

  • Those who do not wish to receive telemarketing-related messages can register their number on PTA's Do Not Call Register (DNCR).
  • Users just have to type 'reg' and SMS to 3627.
  • If the problem is not resolved even after the text, users can contact their respective service providers.

Pakistan Telecommunication on Thursday has explained how to block telemarketing-related messages and calls in a few simple steps.

Those who do not wish to receive telemarketing-related messages can register their number on PTA's Do Not Call Register (DNCR).

Users just have to type 'reg' and SMS to 3627.

If the problem is not resolved even after the text, users can contact their respective service providers.

Read more: PTA introduces measures to block spam, unsolicited calls, and messages

"Those who wish to receive the telemarketing communication messages again can type 'unreg' and send a message to 3627," read a message by PTA on Twitter.


