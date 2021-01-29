Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas ecstatic as his two songs reach one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Nick Jonas ecstatic as his two songs reach one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio

US singer Nick Jonas celebrated as the two songs of Jonas Brothers reached one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio.

Sharing a TikTok video on his Instagram handle, the Find You singer said “Look at these beauties that just arrived. Thank you @iheartradio and all of our incredible fans.”

“Two songs with BILLIONS of total audience spins, and winning best duo/group of the year! @jonasbrothers.”

The songs of Nick Jonas that reached one billion total IHeartRadio audience spins include Only Human and Sucker.

He also revealed that Jonas Brothers received iHeartRadio 2020 Best Dua/Group of the Year Awards as well.

The iHeartMedia presents a ‘Titanium Award’ to artists who reach a milestone of one billion total audience spins of their hit songs.

More From Hollywood:

Zendaya pays rich tribute to Cicely Tyson

Zendaya pays rich tribute to Cicely Tyson
Kim Kardashian over the moon as son Saint speaks Japanese

Kim Kardashian over the moon as son Saint speaks Japanese
Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney gets candid about mental health struggles

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney gets candid about mental health struggles
Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker?
Cardi B gets ‘really sad’ when it rains heavily in Los Angeles: Here’s Why

Cardi B gets ‘really sad’ when it rains heavily in Los Angeles: Here’s Why
Jennifer Lopez thanks fans for love as she marks 20th anniversary of her 2nd studio album ‘J.Lo’

Jennifer Lopez thanks fans for love as she marks 20th anniversary of her 2nd studio album ‘J.Lo’
Shakira over the moon as her ‘Girl Like Me’ hits 200 million views on YouTube

Shakira over the moon as her ‘Girl Like Me’ hits 200 million views on YouTube
Legendary US TV host Larry King dies at 87

Legendary US TV host Larry King dies at 87

Bella Hadid advises fans to take time to get help for mental health

Bella Hadid advises fans to take time to get help for mental health
Former ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star Mick Norcross found dead at his residence

Former ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star Mick Norcross found dead at his residence
Dave Chappelle diagnosed with Covid-19

Dave Chappelle diagnosed with Covid-19
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter name revealed

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter name revealed

Latest

view all