Bakhtawar Bhutto to tie the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry today

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari's eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari will walk the aisle with UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry today (Friday).



Their wedding celebrations kickstarted January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad.

The bride's simple and graceful henna ceremony was also held at Bilawal House where she applied beautiful henna of Ajrak design on her hands.

Her nikkah is today while the barat is scheduled for tomorrow (January 30).

The duo exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020 in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House.

A limited number of people — including the city's bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — were invited to the event.

The PPP spokesperson said that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended his political activities for a week to participate in his sister’s wedding.



Who's Mahmood Choudhary?

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.