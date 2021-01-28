All you want to know about Bakhtawar Bhutto's mehendi

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry will tie the knot on January 29 and their reception will be held on January 30. Photo: Instagram/File

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari's eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's henna ceremony was held at Bilawal House in Karachi Wednesday night.

It was attended by close relatives from both Zardari and Bhutto families, while the groom's relatives were limited.

Guests were served biryani, qorma, fried chicken, and sweets, sources disclosed.

Bilawal House's lawn was decorated with electric lamps and flowers.

Sources revealed that the family did the henna ceremony of the bride, adding that various melodies were also played.

Earlier, Bakhtawar shared on her Instagram story a video of her getting henna applied to her hands ahead of her mehndi.

Her wedding has become the talk of the town. Top political and military leaders have been invited by the Bilawal House.

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry will tie the knot on January 29 and their reception will be held on January 30.