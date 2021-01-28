Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

All you want to know about Bakhtawar Bhutto's mehendi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry will tie the knot on January 29 and their reception will be held on January 30. Photo: Instagram/File 

  • Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's henna ceremony was held at Bilawal House in Karachi a day earlier

  • The ceremony was attended by close relatives from both Zardari and Bhutto families, while the groom's relatives were limited

  • Guests were served biryani, qorma, fried chicken and sweets, sources disclosed

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari's eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's henna ceremony was held at Bilawal House in Karachi Wednesday night.

It was attended by close relatives from both Zardari and Bhutto families, while the groom's relatives were limited.

Guests were served biryani, qorma, fried chicken, and sweets, sources disclosed.

Read more: Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands

Bilawal House's lawn was decorated with electric lamps and flowers.

Sources revealed that the family did the henna ceremony of the bride, adding that various melodies were also played.

Read more: In which cities will Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding events take place?

Earlier, Bakhtawar shared on her Instagram story a video of her getting henna applied to her hands ahead of her mehndi.

Her wedding has become the talk of the town. Top political and military leaders have been invited by the Bilawal House.

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry will tie the knot on January 29 and their reception will be held on January 30. 

More From Pakistan:

Daniel Pearl case: Supreme Court orders release of prime accused Omar Sheikh

Daniel Pearl case: Supreme Court orders release of prime accused Omar Sheikh
Pakistan slides in Transparency International's corruption perception rankings

Pakistan slides in Transparency International's corruption perception rankings
Governor Sindh issues clarification after video of 'dog riding in protocol' goes viral

Governor Sindh issues clarification after video of 'dog riding in protocol' goes viral
'Not quitting PDM chairmanship': Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects reports of his exclusion

'Not quitting PDM chairmanship': Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects reports of his exclusion
Pakistan to begin coronavirus vaccination from next week: Asad Umar

Pakistan to begin coronavirus vaccination from next week: Asad Umar
Ex-NAB officer’s son says interned for Broadsheet-linked law firm without monetary gain

Ex-NAB officer’s son says interned for Broadsheet-linked law firm without monetary gain
PM Imran Khan approves Rs500m uplift grant for each MP

PM Imran Khan approves Rs500m uplift grant for each MP
Most Pakistanis choose not to get coronavirus vaccine: survey

Most Pakistanis choose not to get coronavirus vaccine: survey
PTI lawmakers remember Jahangir Tareen as Senate elections approach

PTI lawmakers remember Jahangir Tareen as Senate elections approach
Maryam Nawaz sends best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto on her wedding

Maryam Nawaz sends best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto on her wedding
Ahsan Iqbal urges PM Imran Khan to 'mortgage his 300-Kanal palace' to pay off debts

Ahsan Iqbal urges PM Imran Khan to 'mortgage his 300-Kanal palace' to pay off debts
Watch: Dog rides in style in Sindh Governor House vehicle with police protocol

Watch: Dog rides in style in Sindh Governor House vehicle with police protocol

Latest

view all