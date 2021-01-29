Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 29 2021
Kate Middleton spills the beans behind her lockdown motherhood struggles

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Kate Middleton spills the beans behind her lockdown motherhood struggles

Kate Middleton sheds light on her overwhelming struggles with trying to parent and home-school her kids during a pandemic.

According to a report by Express UK, the Duchess touched upon her struggles and admitted she’s being "pulled in so many different directions" as a teacher, and in-house hair dresser.

During her call with headteacher Melissa Loosemore Kate was asked about "one word that describes parenting during this pandemic.”

The Duchess was quick to dub it “exhausting” and added, "I think as parents you've got the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives, would have perhaps supported us and helped us with."

"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair. We've had to become a teacher - and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything, but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted."

