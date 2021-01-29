Universities in Sindh to reopen from Feb 1

The building of the KU's faculty of Arts. — Wikipedia

Sindh notifies reopening of universities from February 1

All departments under Universities and Boards Department to reopen as well

Notifications for reopening of schools and colleges have already been issued

Universities in Sindh and other departments functioning under the Universities and Boards Departments will reopen from February 1, a notification issued in this regard said Friday.



The notification issued for the reopening of the universities in Sindh. — Universities and Boards Departments

"Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare that all the Public & Private Sector Universities, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources & Research Development Board (BBSHRRDB) and Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) functioning under the Administrative control of the Universities & Boards Department Government of Sindh shall re-open/resume the academic and research operations w.e.f. 01-02-2021," the notification said.

However, the notification reminded people that the departments and institutions would reopen in accordance with the relevant instructions provided by the government in light of coronavirus.

Earlier, Sindh government had issued notifications for the reopening of schools and colleges after Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced phase-wise reopening of educational institutions.

Punjab notifies reopening of educational institutions

Meanwhile, the Punjab government announced that all public and private primary and middle schools, as well as universities will be reopened on February .

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas shared a notification on Twitter stating all the details regarding the reopening of educational institutes and the standard operating procedures that are to be followed.

According to the notification, students from all the educational institutes will attend classes on alternative days. The student ratio must remain 50% on each day.

The provincial department stated that the board examinations for SSC and HSSC students will be held in May and June.