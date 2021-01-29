Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 29 2021
Mariah Carey hilariously recreates Shawn Mendes' post

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Superstar Mariah Carey certainly knows how to crack a good joke and this time it involved Shawn Mendes.

Mendes had earlier shared a photo of himself with a caption listing all the things that he is grateful for which also names "old Mariah Carey songs".

The innocent post didn't go unnoticed as Carey shared a photo of herself in a similar fashion while her caption too listed the things she is grateful for which also named "old Shawn Mendes songs".

Netizens certainly had a good laugh after and the Monster singer replied with two heart emojis and a laughing one. 

Take a look:



