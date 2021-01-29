Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 29 2021
Why Princess Eugenie quit Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal residence

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Reason behind Princess Eugenie's departure from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally out

Princess Eugenie sparked frenzy after shutting the doors on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage only six weeks after moving in.

The royal princess sent tongues wagging as to what might have caused her sudden exit from the Sussex residence.

Now, the actual reason behind Eugenie's departure is finally out, with experts claiming the pregnant royal wanted to spend more time with her mother, Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew.

As per Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers, "I think when they moved out, they did intend to stay there for a period of time and Eugenie’s about to pop, she’s probably only a few weeks from giving birth ‒ we were told ‘early 2021’ so you would imagine by March.

“So they’re back in with her parents, Jack’s moved in with the in-laws and Fergie’s said before she loves living with Jack so it seems to be really happy families.”

