Saturday Jan 30 2021
Meghan Markle to not accompany Prince Harry during UK visit this year

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit was highly anticipated by royal fans but it looks like they will have to wait a while longer to see them return together. 

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex will be visiting the UK this year but will fly without Meghan who will stay back in California with their son Archie.

A source told Daily Mail that it is unlikely that the duchess accompanies her husband to the UK for the multiple royal events scheduled for the summer, including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

"This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation,” said the source.

The insider also revealed that the move is not a snub to the royals.

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney sees daughter expressing sadness

Kate Middleton shows off her unbreakable bond with Prince William

Kate Middleton had a hard time winning over Prince Harry after marrying William

Ayeza Khan becomes most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram

Prince Harry asks travel industry to reimagine new future to protect environment and tourism

Beyonce's rapper cousin Martell DeRouen found dead in his San Antonio apartment

Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max on March 18

Meghan Markle reveals who she leant on amid a year full of trials and tribulations

Royal family’s infamous documentary leaked 50 years after it was banned by Queen

Geo TV drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat's OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan attracts massive audience

Prince Harry’s neighbor weighs in on his ‘reclusive’ nature

British monarchy's survival in danger if Prince Charles becomes King, says expert

