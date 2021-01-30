Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in her latest photo

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photo she shared on social media.



The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress turned to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of herself and captioned it, “In my defense .. the moon was full and I was left unsupervised.”

She looked ethereal in the photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Meanwhile, Mehwish also shared her dazzling photo in velvet bodycon off-shoulder dress.

Mehwish can be seen all smiling in the picture and the adorable snaps have taken the internet by storm.