Saturday Jan 30 2021
Prince Harry labeled a ‘privileged prat’ over climate change speech

Prince Harry’s speech about climate change and curating a greener stratosphere has come under fire for its wrong timing.

The criticism started rolling in after the prince urged the population to “reset and reimagine” a greener future.

At the time the prince even touched upon the plight of the stagnant travel industry and added, "We know that to not to travel again is not an option.Right before us, there is an opportunity to do things differently, to do things better. Travel and tourism are no exception. As the industry re-emerges from crisis, there is an urgent need to reset and reimagine."

It was there that the social media crusade against him began. Many called the prince out for being a “privileged prat” unaware of the plight of the real world.

One user wrote, "Will Prince Harry stop travelling by private jet then?"

While another added, "But why go buy the kind of house that they did buy? Could have gone down the eco path..it is just words...plus the huge guzzlers they go around in! Change your lifestyle then come to the masses..that goes for the whole fam including Charles William etc!"

However, the comment that caught the most eyes was the one where a commenter added, "Private jets, unfriendly fuel chugging cars, huge mansion to keep warm and cool & 16 bathrooms for the three of them. Grounds to keep watered etc. Give us a break lol."

