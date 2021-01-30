Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 30 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cooking up plans' for their US dream

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cooking up plans' for their US dream

An expert has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for the future and he believes the couple is “cooking” up a storm to peruse the billion dollar life of their dreams.

This observation has been brought forward by brand and political strategist Eric Schiffer. He told Express UK, "They have many things cooking now and I suspect we are going to see a lot more deals being announced.”

"And it wouldn't surprise me to see more deals within the Silicon Valley and other hot startup concepts because if they are focused on becoming the first billion-dollar royals that's a real clear path."

