Who designed Bakhtawar's nikah dress?

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari seen in a beige and golden ensemble ahead of her nikah ceremony, on January 29, 2021. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

The wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's and Dubai businessman Mahmood Chouhdry has been the talk of the town the past few days.

And ever since images were shared yesterday by the bride's brother, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, her dress for the nikah ceremony has been the subject of envy for many a woman in Pakistan.

They all wished to know who had designed the beige and golden ensemble that Bakhtawar wore as her nikah was solemnised.

The dress, it emerged on Saturday, was conceptualised by Pakistani fashion designer Wardah Saleem, as was announced in a post by the outlet.

"We at Wardha Saleem are honoured to have designed the wedding outfit for Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and to be part of her special day," the announcement stated, which accompanied a photo of Bakhtawar looking radiant in the shimmery apparel.







Wardha Saleem is the chief executive of the Pakistan Fashion Council. Her fashion studio is located in Clifton, Karachi.

