Saturday Jan 30 2021
Who designed Bakhtawar's nikah dress?

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari seen in a beige and golden ensemble ahead of her nikah ceremony, on January 29, 2021. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

The wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's and Dubai businessman Mahmood Chouhdry has been the talk of the town the past few days.

And ever since images were shared yesterday by the bride's brother, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, her dress for the nikah ceremony has been the subject of envy for many a woman in Pakistan.

They all wished to know who had designed the beige and golden ensemble that Bakhtawar wore as her nikah was solemnised.

'Happiest moment': Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari gets married to Mahmood Chaudhry

The dress, it emerged on Saturday, was conceptualised by Pakistani fashion designer Wardah Saleem, as was announced in a post by the outlet.

"We at Wardha Saleem are honoured to have designed the wedding outfit for Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and to be part of her special day," the announcement stated, which accompanied a photo of Bakhtawar looking radiant in the shimmery apparel.


Wardha Saleem is the chief executive of the Pakistan Fashion Council. Her fashion studio is located in Clifton, Karachi.

