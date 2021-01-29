Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 29 2021
'Happiest moment': Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari gets married to Mahmood Chaudhry

Friday Jan 29, 2021

  • Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari gets married to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry
  • "Happiest moment in many years to see my sister Bakhtawar getting married," says Bilawal 
  • Bakhtawar's nikah was held today, while the barat is scheduled for tomorrow

KARACHI: The eldest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari got married to a UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry on Friday.

Bakhtawar's Nikkah was held today, while the Barat is scheduled for tomorrow (January 30). Her wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad.

During the nikah ceremony, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests, with the proud father Asif Ali Zardari also present on the occasion.

Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal expressed his happiness and said that it was the best time he had in years, and he wished the best for the couple.

"Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy," Bilawal said.

Two days earlier, an elegant henna ceremony was also held at Bilawal House where Bakhtawar got a beautiful henna design of Ajrak applied on her hands.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House where a limited number of people were invited to the event.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz sends best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto on her wedding

The PPP spokesperson said that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended his political activities for a week to participate in his sister’s wedding.

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

