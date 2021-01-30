Bakhtawar's marriage: Sherry Rehman posts pre-nikah picture

PPP's Senator Sherry Rehman has posted a photo along with her family before leaving for the nikah ceremony Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari.



The PPP leader posted two photos, where she and her family members could be seen leaving for the nikah and mehendi events, respectively.

Bakhtawar got married to a UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry on Friday (yesterday).



Her wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad.

WATCH: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands



During the nikah ceremony, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests, with the proud father Asif Ali Zardari also present on the occasion.