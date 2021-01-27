Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's mehndi function is today at Bilawal House in Karachi

Her milad was held on Sunday

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is all set for her mehndi function today (Wednesday).



The daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari shared on her Instagram story a video of her getting henna applied to her hands ahead of her mehndi.

Her wedding has become the talk of the town. Top political and military leaders have been invited by the Bilawal House.

On Sunday, a milad function was held at the Bilawal House in Karachi to mark the beginning of the series of events of Bakhtawar's wedding.

The women-only gathering was attended by the aunts of Bakhtawar Bhutto, Faryal Talpur and Dr Azra Pechuho and other party members of the PPP, according to a statement.

Pictures shared on social media showed participants wearing face masks attending the Milad with a portrait of Benazir Bhutto placed in the hall.



Wedding schedule



The schedule of Bakhtawar's wedding with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry was released by the Bilawal House last week.

Her nikkah will be held on January 29 while the barat is scheduled for January 30.

Nearly 300 guests have been invited by the Bhutto family.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz will not attend Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding

The spokesman said that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be suspending his political activities for a week to participate in his sister’s wedding.

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House Karachi. A limited number of people — including the city's bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — were invited to the event.

Who's Mahmood Choudhary?

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.