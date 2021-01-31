Which designer's outfit did Sharmila Farooqi wear on Bakhtawar's wedding?

PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi pictured during Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's wedding ceremony, at Bilawal House, on January 30, 2021. — Photo courtesy Instagram/Sharmila Faruqi

PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi was among the guests who attended the wedding ceremony on Saturday of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the elder daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The event was held at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Her choice of outfit for the occasion, soon after she posted a photo on Instagram, became the subject of conversation among many.

Her aquamarine, bright pink and golden-beige embroidered dress, she revealed, has been designed by Rizwan Beyg, one of the top fashion labels in the country.



Sharmila Farooqi also revealed her choice of makeup studio for the event — Flawless Studio and Spa.

"Can’t get my eyes off the beautiful happy couple! Mashallah" she wrote, along with her photo.

Bakhtawar is all set for new beginnings with Dubai businessman Mahmood Choudhry, after her rukhsati tonight. Their nikah ceremony was already held a day earlier.



