Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Which designer's outfit did Sharmila Farooqi wear on Bakhtawar's wedding?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi pictured during Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's wedding ceremony, at Bilawal House, on January 30, 2021. — Photo courtesy Instagram/Sharmila Faruqi

PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi was among the guests who attended the wedding ceremony on Saturday of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the elder daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The event was held at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Choudhry ready for baraat function today

Her choice of outfit for the occasion, soon after she posted a photo on Instagram, became the subject of conversation among many.

Her aquamarine, bright pink and golden-beige embroidered dress, she revealed, has been designed by Rizwan Beyg, one of the top fashion labels in the country.

Sharmila Farooqi also revealed her choice of makeup studio for the event — Flawless Studio and Spa.

"Can’t get my eyes off the beautiful happy couple! Mashallah" she wrote, along with her photo.

Bakhtawar is all set for new beginnings with Dubai businessman Mahmood Choudhry, after her rukhsati tonight. Their nikah ceremony was already held a day earlier.

'Happiest moment': Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari gets married to Mahmood Chaudhry

More From Pakistan:

2% Pakistanis cut back on food to meet basic needs amid COVID: survey

2% Pakistanis cut back on food to meet basic needs amid COVID: survey
Bakhtawar's marriage: Sherry Rehman posts pre-nikah picture

Bakhtawar's marriage: Sherry Rehman posts pre-nikah picture
Who designed Bakhtawar's nikah dress?

Who designed Bakhtawar's nikah dress?
Two injured after gas leakage at Nawaz Sharif's residence

Two injured after gas leakage at Nawaz Sharif's residence

Sindh govt's review petition against Omar Sheikh's acquittal fixed for hearing in SC

Sindh govt's review petition against Omar Sheikh's acquittal fixed for hearing in SC
'Good news': Asad Umar says Pakistan can expect 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this year

'Good news': Asad Umar says Pakistan can expect 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this year
Despite differences, PDM stands 'united': Fazlur Rehman

Despite differences, PDM stands 'united': Fazlur Rehman
Pakistan issues updated travel advisory for incoming passengers amid coronavirus

Pakistan issues updated travel advisory for incoming passengers amid coronavirus
Special plane to bring first coronavirus vaccine batch from China tomorrow, NCOC told

Special plane to bring first coronavirus vaccine batch from China tomorrow, NCOC told
Senate polls: Opposition decides to strongly oppose amendment, sources say

Senate polls: Opposition decides to strongly oppose amendment, sources say
Matric, intermediate exams to be held from July-August: Sindh education minister

Matric, intermediate exams to be held from July-August: Sindh education minister
Wedding week: Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Choudhry ready for baraat function today

Wedding week: Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Choudhry ready for baraat function today

Latest

view all