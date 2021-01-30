Wedding week: Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Choudhry ready for baraat function today

Bakhtawar Bhutto (right) with brother Bilawal Bhutto at her nikkah ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi on January 29, 2021. Photo: Twitter/ Bilawal Bhutto

Bakhtawar Bhutto, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, is all set for the last function of her wedding week today (Saturday): the baraat.



A beaming Bakhtawar tied the knot with UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry a day earlier.

Bakhtawar's baraat is scheduled for today. Her wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad.



During the nikah ceremony, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests, with the proud father Asif Ali Zardari also present on the occasion.

Bilawal shared on Twitter stunning pictures of the bride with her family during the nikkah.

Aseefa Bhutto, the youngest Bhutto sibling, too, sent best wishes to her sister.

Three days earlier, an elegant henna ceremony was also held at Bilawal House where Bakhtawar got a beautiful henna design of Ajrak applied on her hands.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House where a limited number of people were invited.