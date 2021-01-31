Bakhtawar Bhutto wedding: New pictures from the event go viral on social media

Sunday Jan 31, 2021
Latest pictures from Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's wedding event have surfaced on social media, showing the bride and the couple shine at the glamorous event which also paid tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhry tied the knot on Saturday, with PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sister, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, playing hosts at the wedding.
In one of the pictures, Choudhry can be seen walking beside the PPP chairperson as he enters the venue.
In another image, he can be seen standing on the stage with his close relatives, all men and sporting turbans.
In an image from Bakhtawar's Instagram Stories, a picture of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who was Bakhtawar's mother, can be seen on a wall. Bakhtawar captioned it with a heart emoji.