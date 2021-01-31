Bakhtawar Bhutto wedding: New pictures from the event go viral on social media

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry walk together. Photo: Instagram

Latest pictures from Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's wedding event have surfaced on social media, showing the bride and the couple shine at the glamorous event which also paid tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhry tied the knot on Saturday, with PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sister, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, playing hosts at the wedding.

In one of the pictures, Choudhry can be seen walking beside the PPP chairperson as he enters the venue.

Mahmood Choudhry walks behind PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: Instagram screenshot

In another image, he can be seen standing on the stage with his close relatives, all men and sporting turbans.

Mahmood Choudhry stands on the stage. Photo: Instagram

In an image from Bakhtawar's Instagram Stories, a picture of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who was Bakhtawar's mother, can be seen on a wall. Bakhtawar captioned it with a heart emoji.





Mahmood Choudhry makes his way to the stage with his relatives. Photo: Instagram





Mahmood Choudhry sits on the stage with his relatives behind him. Photo: Instagram



