Sunday Jan 31 2021
Web Desk

Shoaib Akhtar shares hilarious video of '100 mph' video on Instagram

Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Pakistani fast bowler aka Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday shared a hilarious video on his Instagram account where a man facing a ball can be seen falling to the ground, completely dazed by the sheer pace of the delivery.

The speedster did not only share the funny video clip on his account but also wrote an apt caption: "Seems like he was facing a 100 mph delivery".

In the shared video, a man can be collapsing onto the pitch as the bowler completely dazzles him with a blistering delivery.

Following his post on the photo-sharing app, Akhtar's fans flooded the comments section with their amusing take on the situation. 

