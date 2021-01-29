Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 29 2021
Sania Mirza's son Izhaan follows his father's footsteps in latest Instagram photo

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza-Malik. Photo: Sania Mirza Instagram Stories. 

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza shared an adorable image of her son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik with her followers on Instagram, on Friday.

Sania, who regularly takes to the picture and video-sharing app to share images of her son, put up an picture of Izhaan wearing a cricket helmet.

The Indian athlete captioned the picture with an emoji of a bat and a ball, writing "Ready" along with it.

Sania Mirza married former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik in April 2010. The two welcomed Izhaan into the world in October 2018 and ever since then, fans have always been eager to know each and every detail about the star couple's child.

