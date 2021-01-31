Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Halle Berry addresses the rise in harmful gender stereotypes

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Halle Berry addresses the rise in harmful gender stereotypes

Halle Berry recently addressed the dire need to break gender stereotypes for the betterment of children and the future.

The conversation around breaking gender-based stereotypes began after Berry, Andra Day, Robin Wright, Sia and Zendaya sat down with HFPA members Elisabeth Sereda and Silvia Bizio for Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift summit.

During that conversation Berry weighed in as a mother and explained how she plans to eradicate gender stereotypes in her home.

Accordiing to E News she claimed, "I have a 7-year-old son, and I have realized what my job is in raising him. If we want to have a future that's different, that is where it starts. You made me think of how many conversations I've had with him, say, since he's turned 5 years old, about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he's taught to feel like he's superior, at 5, than girls are."

"I've had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not and challenge what he's subconsciously getting from somewhere.”

Before concluding she said, “I can tell that because we're having those conversations he is going to grow as a deep thinker on the subject. He's going to be determined not to just accept it. I keep challenging him all the time, like 'Well, why is that a 'girl color?'"

More From Entertainment:

Wendy Williams gets candid about substance abuse, failed marriage in biopic

Wendy Williams gets candid about substance abuse, failed marriage in biopic
Machine Gun Kelly shares new video with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly shares new video with Megan Fox
Watch Machine Gun Kelly's Saturday Night Live debut performance

Watch Machine Gun Kelly's Saturday Night Live debut performance
Celine Dion is a proud mom following son's EP release

Celine Dion is a proud mom following son's EP release
Justin Timberlake spills the beans on his album 'in the works'

Justin Timberlake spills the beans on his album 'in the works'
Steve Jobs' daughter is dating this Kardashian family friend

Steve Jobs' daughter is dating this Kardashian family friend

Kanye West wants to raise his kids outside Los Angeles after divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wants to raise his kids outside Los Angeles after divorce with Kim Kardashian
Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding
Selena Gomez unveils plans for Spanish single ‘Baila Conmigo’

Selena Gomez unveils plans for Spanish single ‘Baila Conmigo’
Megan Fox clears the air about engagement rumours to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox clears the air about engagement rumours to Machine Gun Kelly
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa rock the stage at 'THE SHOW'

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa rock the stage at 'THE SHOW'
Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan welcomes baby boy with estranged husband Michael Kopech

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan welcomes baby boy with estranged husband Michael Kopech

Latest

view all