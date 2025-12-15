Katie Price looks fragile as she leans on friends during night out in revealing outfit

Katie Price appeared unsteady as she struggled to walk unaided while stepping out in see-through lace leggings at a store launch on Saturday night.

The former glamour model,47, showcased her dramatic weight loss as she attended TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou's store launch in Hertfordshire.

A source told DailyMail that Katie needed a support from friends to step down before heading to the next part of her night.

As far her style, she was seen wearing brown lace leggings that revealed her underwear beneath. She teamed the look with a leather racing jacket and completed her outfit with strappy sandals.

Her appearance comes after she vowed to quit her beloved vapes and revealed plans to get married in next year along her friend Kerry Katona, with both women supporting each other through their respective journeys.

A source told The Mirror: 'They are both very keen to get married in 2026 and will be there for each other on their special days. They’d love to have babies at the same time too.

'Because they’ve known each other since the (I’m A Celebrity) jungle, when Kerry was going through a lot and Katie met Peter (Andre), they always said they’d be each other’s bridesmaids and they’d be there for each other when they first had their kids. So they have to be there for each other’s weddings.'

They added: 'They could possibly have a joint hen do and whatever they do, they’re going to be doing it together. They could even have a double wedding.'

Katie and Kerry have both been involved in high-profile relationships over the years.