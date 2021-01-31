Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Wendy Williams gets candid about substance abuse, failed marriage in biopic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

American media personality Wendy Williams just released her biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie.

The movie, which stars Ciera Payton as the TV personality, touches upon various aspects of William’s life ranging from her upbringing in New Jersey to her turbulent relationship with her former husband Kevin Hunter.

Other more sensitive moments of her life include substance abuse, sexual assault and fertility issues.

 However, despite her jarring experiences, Williams previously shared to People that looking back at her life "wasn’t tough at all".

"The life that I'm living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that. I don't regret meeting Kevin, I don't regret falling in love, I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married," she said during a promotional panel earlier this month.

"I was able to clear up half-truths and untruths. Just when you think you know, you watch a biopic and you learn a whole lot more — and for mine, I wanted to be very truthful."

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's loved-up snap leaves fans swooning

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's loved-up snap leaves fans swooning
Meghan Markle's name changed on Archie's birth certificate: report

Meghan Markle's name changed on Archie's birth certificate: report

Kurulus: Osman producer gives release date of series about Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah

Kurulus: Osman producer gives release date of series about Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah
Machine Gun Kelly shares new video with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly shares new video with Megan Fox
Watch Machine Gun Kelly's Saturday Night Live debut performance

Watch Machine Gun Kelly's Saturday Night Live debut performance
Halle Berry addresses the rise in harmful gender stereotypes

Halle Berry addresses the rise in harmful gender stereotypes
Celine Dion is a proud mom following son's EP release

Celine Dion is a proud mom following son's EP release
Justin Timberlake spills the beans on his album 'in the works'

Justin Timberlake spills the beans on his album 'in the works'
Steve Jobs' daughter is dating this Kardashian family friend

Steve Jobs' daughter is dating this Kardashian family friend

Kanye West wants to raise his kids outside Los Angeles after divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wants to raise his kids outside Los Angeles after divorce with Kim Kardashian
Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding
Selena Gomez unveils plans for Spanish single ‘Baila Conmigo’

Selena Gomez unveils plans for Spanish single ‘Baila Conmigo’

Latest

view all