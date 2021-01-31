Wendy Williams gets candid about substance abuse, failed marriage in biopic

American media personality Wendy Williams just released her biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie.

The movie, which stars Ciera Payton as the TV personality, touches upon various aspects of William’s life ranging from her upbringing in New Jersey to her turbulent relationship with her former husband Kevin Hunter.

Other more sensitive moments of her life include substance abuse, sexual assault and fertility issues.

However, despite her jarring experiences, Williams previously shared to People that looking back at her life "wasn’t tough at all".

"The life that I'm living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that. I don't regret meeting Kevin, I don't regret falling in love, I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married," she said during a promotional panel earlier this month.

"I was able to clear up half-truths and untruths. Just when you think you know, you watch a biopic and you learn a whole lot more — and for mine, I wanted to be very truthful."