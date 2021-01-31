Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 31 2021
Kate Middleton records selfie video to mark Children's Mental Health Week

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Kate Middleton on Sunday took to Instagram to share a video message with royal fans.

The Duchess of Cambridge recorded the video message to mark the Children's Mental Health Week.

Here is what she wrote alongside her Instagram post:

"Tomorrow is the start of Children's Mental Health Week - an opportunity to remind ourselves not just how important our own children's mental health is but also parental wellbeing too.

We look forward to sharing more about this year's theme of expressing yourself throughout the week."


