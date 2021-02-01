Opposition to 'force the removal of puppets' as PDM deadline passes: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the media at a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan. Geo.tv/Files

Bilawal Bhutto says PDM is now "forced to remove puppets"

Says Opposition gave "illegitimate regime" the opportunity to step aside respectfully but it did not comply

PPP chairman blames PTI govt for "historic poverty, unemployment & inflation in country"

KARACHI: The Opposition parties, which have joined hands under the anti-government campaign labelled the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would now "force the removal of puppets", PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Bilawal Bhutto underlined that the "selected" Prime Minister Imran Khan "failed to resign by the deadline set by the PDM".

The Opposition's coalition "had given this illegitimate regime the opportunity to step aside respectfully & allow for a transition to democracy with free, fair & transparent elections", he noted.

The PPP boss reiterated that the people of Pakistan were facing "historic, poverty, unemployment & inflation because this govt was forced on them".

Since the PPP believed in relying only on the democratic tactics, there would now be "sustained joint efforts inside & outside parliament", he underscored, hoping for them to "ultimately succeed".

"Long March & no confidence will hopefully be discussed in our PDM meeting. [The PTI government's] desperation is clear. [It's] trying to change rules to rig Senate elections because they can see their defeat.

"IA [God-willing, the] Senate elections will show govt is on shaky ground," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto also took an aim at the establishment, saying it "must leave political battles to the politicians now or risk being drawn into controversies".

"Only a government chosen by the people can deliver for the people," the PPP chief mentioned.

Late last December, Bilawal had given an ultimatum to the PTI regime, saying if the premier did not resign by January 31, the jiyalas, or party loyalists, would march down to the capital and "drag him off his seat".

The 11-party Opposition alliance had, at the time, demanded PM Imran Khan "to step down" or face the movement's long march to Islamabad with the aim to "dethrone him".



'Heard someone was going to resign today'

Earlier today, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had taken numerous jibes at the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Twitter.



"Heard someone was going to resign today," Umar tweeted, using a 'thinking face' emoji. "Let's leave what you had demanded and what they were never going to get.

"Where did those [resignations] that were supposed to be thrown in the faces of Murtaza Abbasi and others go? Did you perhaps hit your own face with them?"



Prior to that, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took an aim at the PDM, saying the appropriate time for the Opposition's coalition to submit resignations from the Parliament was 2023.

The anti-government alliance failed to force PM Imran Khan to resign from his office, Qureshi told media. "Now they have started saying that they will resign from assemblies at an appropriate time," he said, while sarcastically commenting that "it seems that the appropriate time is the year 2023".