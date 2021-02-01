Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab IGP orders promotions before new hiring within next 15 days

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

The IGP said that all the field or unit heads would complete the promotion process for the vacant posts and issue a certificate to the Additional IG Establishment by February 16. Photo: File
  • IG Punjab has issued orders to all command officers to fill all vacancies.
  • The instructions from the top cop were issued in a wireless message to all command officers.
  • Inam Ghani also mentioned the details of filling up vacancies in the respective district or field unit.

LAHORE: Inspector General Punjab (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani has issued orders to all command officers to fill all vacancies from constable to SP rank through promotions instead of hiring new candidates for the vacant posts, The News reported on Monday.

As per details, the instructions from the top cop were issued in a wireless message to all command officers, including RPOs, unit heads, CPOs, DPOs of the province. 

Read more: Punjab Police jobs: CM Buzdar okays 5,700 new recruitments

Explaining the procedure, IG Punjab said that new appointments would be made after departmental promotions that will happen after holding promotion board meetings in all districts and field formations as early as possible. 

He further said that all the field or unit heads would complete the promotion process for the vacant posts and issue a certificate to the Additional IG Establishment by February 16.

Ghani also mentioned the details of filling up vacancies in the respective district or field unit after the promotion of officers and personnel.

More From Pakistan:

Prime Minister Imran Khan taking questions from the public over the phone today

Prime Minister Imran Khan taking questions from the public over the phone today
30 illegal motorcycle race groups operational in Karachi: report

30 illegal motorcycle race groups operational in Karachi: report
ECP announces date for local government polls in KP, Punjab today

ECP announces date for local government polls in KP, Punjab today
Pakistan receives first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan receives first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Pakistan primary schools, universities reopen after nearly 3-month gap amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan primary schools, universities reopen after nearly 3-month gap amid COVID-19 pandemic
Shafqat Mehmood says universities not reopening should 'reconsider'

Shafqat Mehmood says universities not reopening should 'reconsider'
President Arif Alvi talks about some of his favourite books

President Arif Alvi talks about some of his favourite books
Punjab govt issues new coronavirus SOPS

Punjab govt issues new coronavirus SOPS

Opposition to 'force the removal of puppets' as PDM deadline passes: Bilawal

Opposition to 'force the removal of puppets' as PDM deadline passes: Bilawal
Shafqat Mehmood sends best wishes to students as remaining institutes reopen from Feb 1

Shafqat Mehmood sends best wishes to students as remaining institutes reopen from Feb 1
Petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs2.70 for February

Petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs2.70 for February
PML-N to take govt to court over 'actions in Punjab'

PML-N to take govt to court over 'actions in Punjab'

Latest

view all