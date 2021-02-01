Punjab IGP orders promotions before new hiring within next 15 days

The IGP said that all the field or unit heads would complete the promotion process for the vacant posts and issue a certificate to the Additional IG Establishment by February 16. Photo: File

IG Punjab has issued orders to all command officers to fill all vacancies.



The instructions from the top cop were issued in a wireless message to all command officers.



Inam Ghani also mentioned the details of filling up vacancies in the respective district or field unit.

LAHORE: Inspector General Punjab (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani has issued orders to all command officers to fill all vacancies from constable to SP rank through promotions instead of hiring new candidates for the vacant posts, The News reported on Monday.

As per details, the instructions from the top cop were issued in a wireless message to all command officers, including RPOs, unit heads, CPOs, DPOs of the province.



Read more: Punjab Police jobs: CM Buzdar okays 5,700 new recruitments

Explaining the procedure, IG Punjab said that new appointments would be made after departmental promotions that will happen after holding promotion board meetings in all districts and field formations as early as possible.

He further said that all the field or unit heads would complete the promotion process for the vacant posts and issue a certificate to the Additional IG Establishment by February 16.

Ghani also mentioned the details of filling up vacancies in the respective district or field unit after the promotion of officers and personnel.