Monday Feb 01 2021
HAHammad Ahmad

'Angry' girl shoots friends after family prohibits meeting

Monday Feb 01, 2021

  • After the friends' family prohibited them from meeting suspect, she got "very angry," says police
  • Police say that after shooting her friends, the girl swallowed poisonous tablets
  • However, police took her into custody and shifted her to a hospital

A girl shot her friends, leaving one dead and the other injured, in the limits of Faisalabad's Sahianwala area, police said Monday.

According to the police, the girls were friends, but the family of the friends prohibited the two girls from meeting with the suspect, Shakira, after which she got "very angry".

Read more: Man kills wife, four kids over 'honour' in Gujranwala, say police

Police said that the girl went to the rooftop of the house and opened fire on her friends, killing one and seriously injuring another, who was later hospitalised.

After the incident, the girl swallowed poisonous tablets to commit suicide, however, police took her into custody and shifted her to a hospital. The suspect was reportedly in critical condition.

Read more: Tangwani man kills wife on first night of marriage over suspicion of 'illicit relationship'

Moreover, police said that they had seized weapons from the suspect while further investigation into the matter was underway.

