'Angry' girl shoots friends after family prohibits meeting

After the friends' family prohibited them from meeting suspect, she got "very angry," says police

Police say that after shooting her friends, the girl swallowed poisonous tablets

However, police took her into custody and shifted her to a hospital

A girl shot her friends, leaving one dead and the other injured, in the limits of Faisalabad's Sahianwala area, police said Monday.



According to the police, the girls were friends, but the family of the friends prohibited the two girls from meeting with the suspect, Shakira, after which she got "very angry".

Police said that the girl went to the rooftop of the house and opened fire on her friends, killing one and seriously injuring another, who was later hospitalised.

After the incident, the girl swallowed poisonous tablets to commit suicide, however, police took her into custody and shifted her to a hospital. The suspect was reportedly in critical condition.

Moreover, police said that they had seized weapons from the suspect while further investigation into the matter was underway.