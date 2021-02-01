Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Cow dung to power buses in Karachi: Zartaj Gul

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul. — File photo 
  • Cow dungs available at Bhains colony to power buses in Karachi, says climate change minister Zartaj Gul
  • Gul says that Punjab cracked down on Iranian smuggled oil to overcome an annual loss of Rs250 billion
  • Climate change minister says 1,100 petrol pumps had been shut down in Balochistan

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said Monday that the government is planning to generate energy from cow dung available at Bhains colony to power buses in Karachi.

The minister, briefing the Senate on government initiatives, said that the amount of diesel and petrol being imported in Pakistan was Euro Five quality — and the amount of sulfur in Euro Five was 5%.

Read more: Zartaj Gul Wazir fumbles again, says Gen Zia-ul-Haq was born on Aug 17

Gul said that Punjab had tightened fines to reduce vehicle pollution and cracked down on Iranian smuggled oil to overcome an annual loss of Rs250 billion.

The climate change minister said that 1,100 petrol pumps had been shut down after the operation on Balochistan's border, and at present, as many as 1,800 petrol pumps are operating illegally across the country.

Read more: Federal Minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

Moreover, the state minister said that iron factories in Islamabad were being monitored for industrial pollution.

More From Pakistan:

Students request Shafqat Mahmood to continue schools closure as he bats for on-campus classes

Students request Shafqat Mahmood to continue schools closure as he bats for on-campus classes
Karachi University issues admission lists of bachelors, masters and diploma Evening Program 2021

Karachi University issues admission lists of bachelors, masters and diploma Evening Program 2021
PM Imran Khan nominates PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha for Senate elections

PM Imran Khan nominates PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha for Senate elections
'Be patient', PM Imran Khan tells people on resolving Pakistan's problems

'Be patient', PM Imran Khan tells people on resolving Pakistan's problems
Army chief Gen Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss security

Army chief Gen Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss security
Senate approves bill to make Arabic compulsory in educational institutions in Islamabad

Senate approves bill to make Arabic compulsory in educational institutions in Islamabad
Here's how Bakhtawar Bhutto paid tribute to Benazir with her Mehndi dress

Here's how Bakhtawar Bhutto paid tribute to Benazir with her Mehndi dress
ICC praises Gwadar's cricket stadium on social media, Indian cricket fans disagree

ICC praises Gwadar's cricket stadium on social media, Indian cricket fans disagree
'I have nothing to hide, ready to appear before Broadsheet commission': Tariq Fawad Malik

'I have nothing to hide, ready to appear before Broadsheet commission': Tariq Fawad Malik
Federal Minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh to begin first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive from Feb 3

Sindh to begin first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive from Feb 3
PM Imran Khan congratulates KP govt for universal health coverage

PM Imran Khan congratulates KP govt for universal health coverage

Latest

view all