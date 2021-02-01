Cow dung to power buses in Karachi: Zartaj Gul

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul. — File photo

Cow dungs available at Bhains colony to power buses in Karachi, says climate change minister Zartaj Gul

Gul says that Punjab cracked down on Iranian smuggled oil to overcome an annual loss of Rs250 billion

Climate change minister says 1,100 petrol pumps had been shut down in Balochistan

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said Monday that the government is planning to generate energy from cow dung available at Bhains colony to power buses in Karachi.

The minister, briefing the Senate on government initiatives, said that the amount of diesel and petrol being imported in Pakistan was Euro Five quality — and the amount of sulfur in Euro Five was 5%.

Gul said that Punjab had tightened fines to reduce vehicle pollution and cracked down on Iranian smuggled oil to overcome an annual loss of Rs250 billion.

The climate change minister said that 1,100 petrol pumps had been shut down after the operation on Balochistan's border, and at present, as many as 1,800 petrol pumps are operating illegally across the country.

Moreover, the state minister said that iron factories in Islamabad were being monitored for industrial pollution.