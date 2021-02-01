Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar speaks at the National Assembly. Photo: APP

  • Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus
  • Minister reveals he is self-isolating at home
  • Raza Haroon, Zartaj Gul Wazir pray for Azhar's swift recovery

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

Read more: Pakistan receives first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Taking to Twitter, Azhar revealed that he has been self-isolating at home after testing positive for the infection. 

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair," he tweeted. 

Politician Raza Haroon and federal minister Zartaj Gul Wazir prayed for Azhar's swift recovery. 

Read more: Step-by-step guide: Here's how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

"Get well soon. Prayers for you," tweeted Zartaj Gul Wazir. 


More From Pakistan:

ICC praises Gwadar's cricket stadium on social media, Indian cricket fans disagree

ICC praises Gwadar's cricket stadium on social media, Indian cricket fans disagree
Sindh to begin first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive from Feb 3

Sindh to begin first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive from Feb 3
PM Imran Khan congratulates KP govt for universal health coverage

PM Imran Khan congratulates KP govt for universal health coverage
PDM poses no danger to the government, says PM Imran Khan

PDM poses no danger to the government, says PM Imran Khan
Pakistan thanks Chinese President Xi Jinping for COVID-19 vaccine gift

Pakistan thanks Chinese President Xi Jinping for COVID-19 vaccine gift
Cannot support in-house change till we are 100% sure of victory: JUI-F

Cannot support in-house change till we are 100% sure of victory: JUI-F
Pakistan annual inflation dropped to 5.65% in January

Pakistan annual inflation dropped to 5.65% in January
PIA air hostess goes missing in Canada

PIA air hostess goes missing in Canada
Daniel Pearl murder case: Pakistan top court stops release of Omar Sheikh

Daniel Pearl murder case: Pakistan top court stops release of Omar Sheikh
In pictures: A peek inside Bakhtawar Bhutto's reception

In pictures: A peek inside Bakhtawar Bhutto's reception
Bakhtawar Bhutto touched by love, prayers and good wishes on wedding week

Bakhtawar Bhutto touched by love, prayers and good wishes on wedding week
Prime Minister Imran Khan taking questions from the public over the phone today

Prime Minister Imran Khan taking questions from the public over the phone today

Latest

view all