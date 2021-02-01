Federal Minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar speaks at the National Assembly. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Azhar revealed that he has been self-isolating at home after testing positive for the infection.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair," he tweeted.

Politician Raza Haroon and federal minister Zartaj Gul Wazir prayed for Azhar's swift recovery.

"Get well soon. Prayers for you," tweeted Zartaj Gul Wazir.




