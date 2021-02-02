Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Prince William’s comments on racism blow up in his face

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Prince William is being lambasted by royal fans after his recent statement against racism in English football was released.

Social media users labelled the Duke of Cambridge a hypocrite for keeping mum when his sister-in-law Meghan Markle endured racist attacks by the media but speaking up years later for athletes.

William, who is the president of the Football Association, issued a statement on Twitter regarding racism.

He said: "Racist abuse—whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media—is despicable and it must stop now. We all have a responsibility to create an environment where such abuse is not tolerated, and those who choose to spread hate and division are held accountable for their actions.”

“That responsibility extends to the platforms where so much of this activity now takes place. I commend all those players, supporters, clubs and organizations who continue to call out and condemn this abuse in the strongest terms. – W,” he added.

Many were quick to hit out at him, asking why he wasn’t this vocal when Meghan was getting attacked.

One user commented: "Hello from the USA! This threw me completely off guard as I never heard this strong stance against racism when it came to the Duchess of Sussex. Wow.”

Author Kristen Meinzer also condemned his double standards, saying: "I do wish you and your family were this vocally antiracist when the target of the racism was the Duchess of Sussex."

British boxer Ashley Theophane slammed the duke, saying: "Shame you didn’t have the same energy when Meghan was getting abuse."

