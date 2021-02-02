Can't connect right now! retry
US singer Kelly Rowland blessed with baby boy

Kelly Rowland welcomes baby boy 

Kelly Rowland revealed she became a mom for the second time, after welcoming son with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The singer's Instagram flooded with heartwarming wishes from all over the world as soon as she posted a cozy picture of her newborn with her 6-year-old son.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful," she wrote.

Kelly does not shy away from sharing intimate details when it comes to her private life. She is on the brink of turning 40 this month, which is why the news came as a pleasant surprise for the iconic artist’s fans.

The Hitman singer has talked to People about her first son Titan Jewell, who anticipated this ordeal with great eagerness.

"Titan already named the baby. He knows what he's having, and he is excited,” she told the magazine, but only time can truly tell us how well Titan will settle with having to share his parent's attention after six years of being the sole earner of it.


