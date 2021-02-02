Ayeza Khan poses with Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali in Turkey

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan got fans excited when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself with Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star, who is currently in Turkey for a shoot, could be seen posing with Gulsim, who plays Aslihan Hatun in the historical Turkish drama series.

The two gorgeous ladies won fans' hearts as they received love from fans and the fraternity alike.

The Turkish star too was full of compliments as she joined the many thousands of comments praising the stunning actress.

"You’re so so beautiful Ayeza," Gulsim said.

