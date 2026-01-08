What happened in Case No.9's final episode?

Poster of upcoming drama serial, Case No. 9. — Instagram@harpalgeotv

KARACHI: Geo TV’s gripping drama serial “Case No. 9” has reached its decisive conclusion, bringing long-awaited justice to rape victim Sahar after a prolonged legal battle.

The court sentenced the prime accused, Kamran, to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and also ordered strict legal action against other accomplices involved in the crime.

Prior to the verdict, a special discussion was aired on Geo News featuring the drama’s writer and senior anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada, renowned actor Faisal Qureshi, who portrayed the character of Kamran, and actress Aamina Sheikh, who appeared in the role of a lawyer.

During the discussion, Khanzada said that judging by the direction and production quality, it was evident from the start that the serial would capture viewers’ attention.

However, he added that the team had never anticipated the drama would achieve such unprecedented popularity, attracting even those who normally do not watch television dramas. He highlighted that producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi took a personal interest in the project.

Khanzada also shared that he was advised to present himself in the role of an anchor, which is why he conducted interviews within the serial.

Viewers felt as though they were watching a real-life interview with an actual accused person, resulting in extraordinary feedback that he described as unforgettable.

Actor Qureshi said that playing Kamran was one of the most challenging roles of his career. He emphasised that the primary objective of the drama was to create awareness within society.

Praising Geo TV, Seventh Sky Entertainment, Kadwani, and Asad, he said that exceptional effort was visible in every department, from script to direction.

Actress Sheikh remarked that “Case No. 9” is a rare project for the drama industry. She added that if the serial has helped even a few women become aware of their rights and the country’s laws, it should be considered a major success.