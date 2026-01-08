Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan remembers late father on 59th birthday

Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020 after battling with cancer

Babil Khan, son of legendary actor Irrfan, has expressed how much he misses his late father in an emotional social media post.

On the 59th birthday of late Indian superstar, his son took it to his Instagram to remember the golden memories he shared with his father while he was alive.

Babil shared two pictures recalling the golden memories he had with Irrfan.

One of the photos featured the father-son duo sleeping in an extremely uncomfortable position, but both are seemingly enjoying their sleep in that posture.

In the other image, a grownup Babil can be seen having a conversation on the sets of Irrfan’s last film, English Medium.

The Railway Men actor recalled how he used to sleep on his dad’s back as child, thinking of it as his sofa.

“Pictures of you. Pictures of me. (I used to say “sofa mode activated” before I jumped on him and fell asleep on his back)”, wrote Babil.

The Slumdog Millionaire actor passed away at the of 53 in 2020 after fighting a prolonged battle with Neuroendocrine Tumour, a rare form of cancer.

His untimely death shook the entire world and the Bollywood industry. But most importantly, it deeply left his 27-year-old son in immense grief.

Babil was really close to his father and he has spoken about his unexplainable bond with Irrfan at numerous occasions.