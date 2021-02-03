Can't connect right now! retry
Fawad Chaudhry announces 'biggest scholarship' of Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. Photo: PID
  • A meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held on Wednesday.
  • During the meeting, the minister said that Rs.10,000 per month will be awarded to 10 matric toppers from each district.
  • Chaudhry also announced that dialysis machines will soon be manufactured in the country.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced the "biggest scholarship in Pakistan", where the minister said that the government will accord scholarship from matriculation to Ph.D.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed on Wednesday.

During the meeting, he said that Rs10,000 per month will be awarded to 10 matric toppers of each district, while the FA planned to give Rs12,000 per month to the first 10 toppers of each district.

"After 15 years we have completed the boards of various agencies of the ministry," he added.

In addition, he further said that dialysis machines will soon be manufactured in the country.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan will start making health devices from this year in the country. "Bringing an electronic vehicle is a great achievement for us," he added.

