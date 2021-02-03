Fawad Chaudhry announces 'biggest scholarship' of Pakistan

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. Photo: PID

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held on Wednesday.



During the meeting, the minister said that Rs.10,000 per month will be awarded to 10 matric toppers from each district.



Chaudhry also announced that dialysis machines will soon be manufactured in the country.

"After 15 years we have completed the boards of various agencies of the ministry," he added.



Chaudhry said that Pakistan will start making health devices from this year in the country. "Bringing an electronic vehicle is a great achievement for us," he added.