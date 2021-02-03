Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Murad Raas says Punjab to upgrade 800 secondary schools to elementary level

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. — Twitter/DrMuradPTI

  • Punjab's afternoon schools' pilot programme has brought back 22,000 students who dropped out of school, says Murad Raas
  • Minister says that as many as 70% students drop out after completing primary school education
  • Raas says that Punjab, under the pilot project, gave an honorarium to teachers for taking classes in afternoon

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said Wednesday that the province would upgrade as many as 800 secondary schools to the elementary level in a bid to improve the education system.

Speaking during the "Subah Say Agay" show on Hum News, Raas said that under the "Insaf Afternoon School Programme" the education ministry has upgraded several secondary schools to elementary ones already.

The minister added that he took the initiative to increase the schools' enrollment as he was informed that a "shocking" 70% of pupils dropped out after completing primary school education.

Read more: Punjab notifies reopening of primary schools, universities from February 1

"So when I got the data, I thought that building schools would take us nearly 2-3 years and millions of rupees would be spent on it, which we don't have," he said.

"To overcome this challenge, we upgraded primary schools to elementary and asked the teachers — who give tuitions in the evening — to teach classes 6,7, and 8," he said, adding that as compensation, the government provided them with an honorarium.

Read more: Students request Shafqat Mahmood to continue schools closure as he bats for on-campus classes

The elementary schools that function in the afternoon, according to Raas, brought 22,000 students back to the classroom, adding that the majority of them were girls. 

"We had to expand this pilot project and open 800 schools, but were unable to do so due to COVID," he said. "We'd open new schools this year."

More From Pakistan:

Key highlights from the CPEC bill on its way to become law

Key highlights from the CPEC bill on its way to become law
Asif Zardari granted bail in suspicious transactions case

Asif Zardari granted bail in suspicious transactions case
Inside story: PML-N wants date of PDM long march announced in next meeting

Inside story: PML-N wants date of PDM long march announced in next meeting
Fawad Chaudhry announces 'biggest scholarship' of Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry announces 'biggest scholarship' of Pakistan
MBBS examinations commence in Punjab's Medical Colleges

MBBS examinations commence in Punjab's Medical Colleges
Pakistan to keep COVID-19 vaccine at secret storages for security

Pakistan to keep COVID-19 vaccine at secret storages for security
Fawad Chaudhry praises Rihanna for speaking up about India's farmer protests

Fawad Chaudhry praises Rihanna for speaking up about India's farmer protests
Twitter wishes Asifa Bhutto a happy 28th birthday

Twitter wishes Asifa Bhutto a happy 28th birthday
Allama Iqbal sculpture: Two PHA officials suspended after backlash

Allama Iqbal sculpture: Two PHA officials suspended after backlash
Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police obtain victims' mobile phone data

Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police obtain victims' mobile phone data
Pakistan begins nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive

Pakistan begins nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive
PIA to continue bringing back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia

PIA to continue bringing back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia

Latest

view all