Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Nawaz to personally reach out to PDM leaders over long march, resignations

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. — Twitter/PML-N

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will personally reach out to members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement to develop a consensus on the matters of a long march and assembly resignations, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to sources, Nawaz will speak to PPP President Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also heads the 11-party Opposition alliance.

Sources said that Nawaz will "try and convince" the PPP to agree to the proposed route of resigning en masse from the assemblies and marching down to Islamabad.

On the other hand, PML-N is expected to present its stance on the two moves in a meeting of the PDM tomorrow.

A meeting was held on Tuesday night at former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's house on the need to adopt a clear stance on the anti-government drive.

The meeting was attended by senior PML-N leaders which included Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pervaiz Rasheed.

Nawaz also addressed the meeting via video link. Exchanging views on the current political situation, the party leaders agreed on pressing the PDM to announce the date of the long march in the upcoming meeting of the alliance.

PML-N wants date of PDM long march announced in next meeting

