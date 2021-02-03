Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
Web Desk

PDM against govt, all those deviating from Constitution: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Senior PML-N leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: File
  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says "PDM not just against govt but all those who are deviating from Constitution"
  • Says "PDM at war with those who stole votes"
  • Says all decision taken at the PDM's platform are through mutual consultation of all parties involved

Senior PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of eleven Opposition parties, is not just against the ruling PTI government but is "fighting all those who are deviating from the Constitution."

Speaking during a Geo News talk show, Abbasi said that the PDM is "at war with those who have stolen votes."

Shedding light on the issue of open-ballot voting in the Senate and the related amendment that the government is introducing in the Constitution, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the chairman of Senate should also be selected through an open-ballot voting system.

"The government did not introduce the amendment regarding the selection of the Senate's chairman through an open-ballot system," he said.

He added that the PDM is "not pressurising anyone," and that the alliance will present its views in the Senate's session. 

"So far, all decisions made at the PDM's platform have been through mutual consultation of the parties involved," he said, adding that there have been no disagreements in this regard. 

"The only solution to [Pakistan's] problems is to refer back to the country's Constitution," Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

'PTI trying to rob Senate election'

Akin to Abbasi, PPP leader Agha Rafiullah, while speaking during a separate talk show on Geo News, took a jibe at the PTI-led government and accused it of "trying to rob the Senate election." He also suggested the government formed a committee to devise legislation. 

On the other hand, PML-N leader Asif Kirmani said that a "like-minded group of the PTI" has emerged in Punjab which is trying to "bring its favourite people to the Senate."

"The PTI fears that through the process of secret balloting, its candidates will not get any votes," Asif Kirmani claimed. 

More From Pakistan:

COVAX announces distribution of 17.2 million vaccine doses for Pakistan

COVAX announces distribution of 17.2 million vaccine doses for Pakistan
'No major reaction from coronavirus vaccine,' says Karachi health official

'No major reaction from coronavirus vaccine,' says Karachi health official
Is Peshawar Zalmi eyeing Rihanna for PSL 2021 anthem?

Is Peshawar Zalmi eyeing Rihanna for PSL 2021 anthem?
'Gilgit is finally coronavirus free,' claim govt officials

'Gilgit is finally coronavirus free,' claim govt officials
Nawaz to personally reach out to PDM leaders over long march, resignations

Nawaz to personally reach out to PDM leaders over long march, resignations
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi
Sindh opposes HEC's policy to abolish two-year Bachelor's, Master's programmes

Sindh opposes HEC's policy to abolish two-year Bachelor's, Master's programmes
Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood presides over meeting on TVET

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood presides over meeting on TVET
'Rihanna is not Pakistani': Twitterati roast BJP trolls after singer's farmers protest tweet

'Rihanna is not Pakistani': Twitterati roast BJP trolls after singer's farmers protest tweet
Private moon sighters to be fined Rs0.5m, imprisoned per new bill

Private moon sighters to be fined Rs0.5m, imprisoned per new bill
Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Chaudhry share post-wedding snaps on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Chaudhry share post-wedding snaps on Instagram
Bill for open ballot in Senate elections presented in parliament amid noisy session

Bill for open ballot in Senate elections presented in parliament amid noisy session

Latest

view all