PDM against govt, all those deviating from Constitution: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Senior PML-N leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: File

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says "PDM not just against govt but all those who are deviating from Constitution"

Says "PDM at war with those who stole votes"

Says all decision taken at the PDM's platform are through mutual consultation of all parties involved

Senior PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of eleven Opposition parties, is not just against the ruling PTI government but is "fighting all those who are deviating from the Constitution."

Speaking during a Geo News talk show, Abbasi said that the PDM is "at war with those who have stolen votes."

Shedding light on the issue of open-ballot voting in the Senate and the related amendment that the government is introducing in the Constitution, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the chairman of Senate should also be selected through an open-ballot voting system.

"The government did not introduce the amendment regarding the selection of the Senate's chairman through an open-ballot system," he said.

He added that the PDM is "not pressurising anyone," and that the alliance will present its views in the Senate's session.

"So far, all decisions made at the PDM's platform have been through mutual consultation of the parties involved," he said, adding that there have been no disagreements in this regard.

"The only solution to [Pakistan's] problems is to refer back to the country's Constitution," Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

'PTI trying to rob Senate election'

Akin to Abbasi, PPP leader Agha Rafiullah, while speaking during a separate talk show on Geo News, took a jibe at the PTI-led government and accused it of "trying to rob the Senate election." He also suggested the government formed a committee to devise legislation.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Asif Kirmani said that a "like-minded group of the PTI" has emerged in Punjab which is trying to "bring its favourite people to the Senate."

"The PTI fears that through the process of secret balloting, its candidates will not get any votes," Asif Kirmani claimed.